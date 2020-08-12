On Wednesday, Portland will pass the best low-density zoning reform in US history

Portland’s city council seems certain Wednesday to set a new bar for North American housing reform by legalizing up to four homes on almost any residential lot.
Portland’s new rules will also offer a “deeper affordability” option: four to six homes on any lot if at least half are available to low-income Portlanders at regulated, affordable prices. The measure will make it viable for nonprofits to intersperse below-market housing anywhere in the city for the first time in a century.
And among other things it will remove all parking mandates from three quarters of the city’s residential land, combining with a recent reform of apartment zones to essentially make home driveways optional citywide for the first time since 1973.
It’s the most pro-housing reform to low-density zones in US history.
The “Residential Infill Project,” as it’s known, melds ideas pioneered recently by Minneapolis and Austin and goes well beyond the requirements of a state law Oregon passed last year.
The proposal is expected to pass 3-1. After years of local headlines describing the proposal as “controversial,” both of the council members up for re-election see their promised “yes” votes as key accomplishments. Of the council’s two open seats, a commissioner-elect and both candidates in today’s council runoff have also endorsed its principles.
Was this the plan all along? Pre-Antifa/BLM Invasion?
“regulated, affordable prices”
Is this communism getting a foot in the front door? Two feet?
And how does this play in?: “to essentially make home driveways optional citywide for the first time since 1973.” Anyone have an insight on this?
Everyone wants a good price on a home, but corrupt politicians won’t go to the source of the problem: The billionaires and big banks. The bubbles, taxes, inflation, exorbitant interest rates. I guess you don’t mess with the hand that feeds you. And then there’s the job market. Jobs either shipped out or given to foreigners/invaders. Without a strong, working economy, much home-ownership can only come from communism, which is theft, ruthless theft, and you never really own the home anyway.
Oh well, we know the dismantling is underway.
