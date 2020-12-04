Once Again, Police Conducting Child Sex Trafficking Sting, Bust One of Their Own

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

New Orleans, LA — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Cyber Crime Unit, in partnership with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office launched a sting last month to catch the low-life scum who traffic in child sex abuse. During the law enforcement sting, they nabbed one of their own, a Port Fourchon Harbor Police Officer, Jason Plaisance, 47.

Plaisance was caught trafficking in child porn in the sting along with a convicted sex-offender, Dillion Everett, 33. After his arrest, the officer of 21 years, was fired from his job and now faces multiple counts of trafficking in child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

“We at the Greater Lafourche Port Commission are aware of the arrest of Jason Plaisance for the alleged crime of possession of child pornography by the Attorney General’s Office,” Port Director Chett Chiasson said Thursday. “We cooperated with the AG’s Office throughout this investigation. Plaisance has subsequently been terminated from his employment with the Greater Lafourche Port Commission. The GLPC takes a Zero Tolerance policy when it comes to any crimes committed by one of our officers. We are saddened by this news and our hearts go out to all those affected by these horrific types of crimes.”

Everett, who had already been arrested for similar crimes, was charged with 120 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles under 13 and 22 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles under 13. Showing the problem with child predators being repeat offenders, Everett was just released in January of this year after being busted for child porn in 2014 by the same Cyber Crime Unit.

“Crimes against children are heinous offenses that inflict life-long damage to their victims so my office will continue to bring child predators to justice, no matter who they are or where they hide,” Landry said. “I appreciate the cooperation of the Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department and the work of our law enforcement partners to make these two arrests.”

The local press was quick to run their article titles with the detail that Plaisance is a “former” officer. However, when he was caught trafficking in child porn, he was not a former officer.

In the state of Louisiana alone, in just the past few months, TFTP has reported on numerous officers who have been caught preying on children.

In November, TFTP reported on Rodney Vicknair, 53, who was arrested and charged with sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile and malfeasance, for sexually assaulting a child while investigating a sexual assault that she reported. This child abuse victim went to police for help and was raped by the ones she trusted.

Also, TFTP reported on a similar joint investigation into child sex abuse by the Louisiana attorney general’s office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit and the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office. During that investigation, authorities made several arrests, including one of their own deputies, who now faces dozens of disturbing charges.

St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s deputy Avo Marzwanian, 34, of LaPlace, was charged with 10 counts of distribution and 20 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, the attorney general’s office said. But that’s not all, apparently this deputy didn’t limit his abuse solely to children and was also charged with 15 counts of sex abuse against animals.

Also earlier this year, another former cop was arrested in connection with a child sex ring. As TFTP reported late last year, a high level Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy — who commanded the SWAT team — and his wife were indicted on more than 150 felonies for unspeakable crimes against children and animals. Dennis Perkins, 44, and and his wife Cynthia Perkins, 34, are accused of multiple counts of child rape and the production of child pornography, among other disturbing charges. Then, at the beginning of the month, another former cop, Melanie Barnett Curtin, 41, of Denham Springs, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 1 as she returned from a cruise in New Orleans.

This is one state out of 50.

