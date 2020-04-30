One Anti-Lockdown Protester Taken Away on Stretcher After Group Is Forcibly Removed From Michigan Statehouse

Newsweek – by Jason Lemon

Demonstrators against Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order were forcibly removed from inside Michigan’s legislative building in Lansing on Wednesday, with one of the protesters taken away on a stretcher.

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Michigan’s MIRS News. In the clip, one of the protesters with the group Michigan United for Liberty can be seen screaming as uniformed security guards attempt to remove her from the House of Representatives gallery.

“You’re not allowed to touch her,” one of the protesters yells as her fellow demonstrator can be seen kicking her legs from the floor. Another protester can be seen filming with her phone as a woman is dragged away.

“Hey, that’s not necessary, you guys,” the woman holding a phone to film the scene can be heard saying.

Ashley Phibbs, co-founder of Michigan United for Liberty, told Newsweek in an email that a couple of members of her organization “were assaulted this morning by Capitol Red Coats.”

“They were not doing anything wrong and were well within their rights. When they asked the red coats to call Capitol police, the red coats refused. At that point our founder and two other people were assaulted,” Phibbs said. “We will be filing a lawsuit immediately!”

Protestors forcefully removed from House gallery, which is closed to public today to allow for space to be given to members and press. pic.twitter.com/3ZVsa13oik — MIRSnews.com (@MIRSnews) April 29, 2020

While the public is generally allowed into the gallery to observe lawmakers, the section had been closed because of social distancing guidelines that require Michigan state lawmakers to be seated at least six feet apart. Instead of allowing the public into the gallery, lawmakers are to be spaced out while seated in the area.

Newsweek reached out to the House’s business office and clerk’s office for comment. The clerk’s office did not immediately respond, but a representative in the business office did not have any information about the incident and referred Newsweek to Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield.

Gideon D’Assandro, Chatfield’s communications director and press secretary, told Newsweek in an email that the lawmaker was looking into the incident.

