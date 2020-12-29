One arrested in maskless protest at San Antonio mall





Dec 25, 2020

News2Share has obtained exclusive new video of the December 22nd arrest of Eric Braden, who participated in a maskless protest at the North Star Mall in San Antonio Texas against pandemic restrictions.

”I’m a disabled veteran of the United States Army,” Braden could be heard shouting at officers as he was forced to the ground. He is charged with “criminal trespass.”

“We were guilty of no crimes and the SAPD have thoroughly violated their oaths,” said Braden when reached by News2Share for comment. “That’s the only statement I really have to make.”

Other participants reportedly left the scene following the arrest.

Braden is affiliated with the “Southern Patriot Council” – a Texas-based militia organization.