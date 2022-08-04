I just learned something new. Might be old news for some, but here is a picture of a pre-1968 one dollar bill (picture below). I compared it with a newer one dollar bill and three incredible things jumped out at me.
First, on the older bill the line at the bottom reads: “IN SILVER PAYABLE TO THE BEARER ON DEMAND.” On the newer bill, that’s simply GONE!!
Second, on the older bill at the top it reads: “SILVER CERTIFICATE,” while on the newer bill it reads: “FEDERAL RESERVE NOTE.”
And third, above the word UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, the older bill states, THIS CERTIFIES THAT THERE IS ON DEPOSIT IN THE TREASURY OF…” On the newer bill, completely GONE!!
So, you can’t use the dollar to, “on demand,” get its worth in silver; “Federal Reserve Notes” have nothing to do with silver; and there is NOTHING “on deposit” to back up the note.
I know we’ve been hearing about this for years, but today was the first time I saw such hard evidence. Anyhow, here is the pic of the older bill. Have fun comparing it to a newer one:
3 thoughts on “One Dollar Bill”
look at the 1963 red seals that Kennedy issued they were backed by silver
Kennedy Executive Order 11110,
On June 4, 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed Executive Order No. 11110 that returned to the U.S. government the power to issue currency, without going through the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank). Mr. Kennedy’s order gave the Treasury the power “to issue silver certificates against any silver bullion, silver, or standard silver dollars in the Treasury.” This meant that for every ounce of silver in the U.S. Treasury’s vault, the government could introduce new money into circulation. As a result, more than $4 billion in United States Notes were brought into circulation in $2 and $5 denominations. $10 and $20 United States Notes were never circulated but were being printed by the Treasury Department when Kennedy was assassinated.
With the stroke of a pen, President Kennedy was on his way to putting the Federal Reserve Bank out of business. If enough of these silver certificates were to come into circulation they would have eliminated the demand for Federal Reserve notes. This is because the silver certificates are backed by silver and the Federal Reserve notes are not backed by anything. After Mr. Kennedy was assassinated just five months later, no more silver certificates were issued. The Executive Order was never repealed by any U.S. President through an Executive Order and is still valid. Why then has no president utilized it? Virtually all of the nearly 30 trillion in debt has been created since 1963, and if a U.S. president had utilized Executive Order 11110 the debt would be nowhere near the current level.
Yep.
Reason for JFK assassination too.
“All redemption in silver ceased on June 24, 1968.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silver_certificate_United_States
.