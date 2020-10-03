Hollyweird knows how to cast useful idiots when trying to con a nation full of mental pediatrics, especially when Nancy Pelosi takes the lead as Nurse Ratchet.
The Covid-19 script was a direct takeoff of the original hilarious movie years back, the con man of all con men now takes center stage, followed by a comrade of raw Jew talent.
Netanyahu follows close by with a beak that would choke a yarmulke, as a cast of other Jew loving creatures set American Nationals up for a Matzo bash that would choke a big American Indian sucking on a plethora of psychotic medications.
We here at the Trenches smell a rat, and it has nurse Ratchet in the cross hairs, and the mental con man with a Covid-19 Jew fetishism isn’t far behind.
5 thoughts on “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest – Starring Donald Trump”
Actually Trump is a transgender (absolutely serious….his original birth certificate states “female”) so I would suggest our prez is Nurse Ratchett.
What I’d do for a copy of that birth certificate. Probably sitting right next to Obama’s.
This ass hat thinks this bullshit will get him votes, the sympathy card…Yes votes, what a joke…
I also think this is a modeling thing: Do as I do and take the medicine.
Somebody agrees with you: Quote I just came across:
“THE OCTOBER SURPRISE, COMING EXACTLY 33 DAYS BEFORE ELECTION, IS JUST ANOTHER FREEMASONIC RITUAL AND MR. T. IS WILLINGLY PLAYING HIS PART. THE COVID THEATRE AND BS are UNBEARABLE AT THIS POINT.”
And in terms of those who still believe, obey, comply… I remember this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehPcYibzUKc
.
Oh yeah Galen, absolutely. Do as I do, but remember who’s king… This useless Bolshevic child brain is running on nitro..and cash…