One lockdown we do need is to ‘lockdown government’: Alan Jones





Apr 1, 2021

Sky News host Alan Jones says he is fast coming to the conclusion that the one lockdown we do need is to “lockdown government”.

“Forget what politicians tell you, they have no concept of how their draconian rules impact what is already a government-induced economic coma,” Mr Jones said.

“How can business do business in these conditions? They can’t.”

Mr Jones said we should “protect the vulnerable” and let everyone else “get on with securing their own wellbeing”.

“They are messing with our lives, peddling alarmism and fostering social and economic consequences which will take years and years for us to overcome,” he said.

“We have had enough of all of this nonsense.”