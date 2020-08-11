One Man Worth 100 BILLION – Millions Of Men With Nothing – It’s A Bad Day On Planet Earth

With a world approaching an eight billion population things had better start to change, because now millions are living like rats and they are feeding the billionaires, the billionaires have never had it so good.

It’s not a good day on Planet Earth.

The way money is made, spent, distributed is becoming something that needs a complete overhaul for lack of a better term. I mean, look around people, we have morons with billions of dollars trying to find ways to kill the rest of us off, just so they can keep their supposed wealth. It doesn’t fit well with the other 99 percent.

As many of us age, we are finding ourselves with the prospect of living on the streets, even after working hard all of our lives, all we are doing is feeding the billionaires as they sit back dreaming of way to automate and deviate away from a God given right, the right for the rest to have a happy life.

Earning a living is a good thing, but as long as when we age we have security that frankly, many of us will never have. The wealth thing is just too unbalanced, it only favors the filthy rich, the filthy poor are screwed, this has to change.

Look at it this way, why are the billionaires given the right to a happy comfortable life when millions more work 4 times harder, die younger while living in squalid conditions, now threatened more everyday because of a lack of something called money?

Every man woman and child have the same basic DNA strand, but the difference in the way they live is as different as night and day, only because they aren’t flush with cash. This is wrong and the billionaires are going to have to take a bath.

I’m just going to leave it at that, maybe some of our people can enlighten us a little on what is going to have to change here. Because from where I’m standing, billions on planet Earth are in big trouble, while only a few have it damn good.

You can’t have one clown with 100 billion dollars, telling millions more, who are just as sharp, working ten times harder how things are going to be, RIGHT?

I MEAN, WHAT NEEDS TO CHANGE HERE PEOPLE?