One man’s solution to the ammo shortage





Mar 23, 2021

In this video we test some interesting rounds made out of spent .40 SW cases and loaded into .44 magnum cases. Fortunately, Danny allowed us to use his revolver for the tests. Out of the revolver, we did have a little wobble but in my opinion this could have been corrected by loading them hotter or simply using a carbine-length barrel. It was a windy day so I apologize for that.