One Suspect Dead, Two Suspects Arrested Following the Police Shooting in St. Louis – Two Officers Shot

Two St. Louis Police Officers were injured by gunfire this afternoon at West Florissant and Northwind Estates Drive in North St. Louis. Both officers were transported to the hospital. One officer is in critical condition.

We had two officers injured by gunfire this afternoon at West Florissant & Northwind Estates Drive. Both officers have been transported to the hospital. Conditions unavailable at this time. pic.twitter.com/gpRvBPDFM3 — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) January 26, 2022

The officers were attempting to apprehend a homicide suspect.

One suspect was killed after confronting the police. Two other passengers from the vehicle were arrested after the ran from the vehicle.

One of the police officers is in critical condition following the shooting.

KMOV reported:

August Burns and Clyde Thomas were charged Thursday in connection with an officer-involved shooting that left one officer critically injured. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced 23-year-old Burns of Florissant and 35-year-old Thomas of Farmington have been been charged with resisting arrest. Another suspect was shot by police during the incident and later died at the hospital. Police said officers in a marked patrol car attempted to stop a vehicle with Burns and Thomas inside that was believed to be connected to a Tuesday night homicide in St. Louis City. The vehicle did not stop, police said, and then crashed near Lang Drive in Ferguson. A probable cause statement said Burns and Thomas were sitting in the back seat when the vehicle stopped. Both of them ran from the area, the statement said. Both were arrested after fleeing the vehicle. The third person in the vehicle, identified Thursday as 23-year-old Equan Hopson, died at the hospital after exchanging gunfire with police.

Police charged two men arrested in connection with the shooting of two police officers. A third suspect, who died on Wednesday, was also identified. https://t.co/O98cqO8lwv — KSDK News (@ksdknews) January 27, 2022

