I checked in on the celebrity extravaganza last night, all brought to us by (what else?!) GLOBAL CITIZEN. Its title sells us an oxymoron: One World Together At Home. Another caustic attempt to crush our intelligence. Its goal: to raise funds for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Anyhow, I could only manage a few minutes; it really was disgusting. The celebs were like whores ordered to dutifully pull off a trick. Even the so-called “heavyweights” were pathetic: McCartney and Jagger – aging, soulless machines. Laura Bush and Michael Obama, presenting Globalism like it was a door to paradise.

One of the great pleasures of this altered time of hoax and hunkering, is to watch the fall of Hollywood and all its entertainment spawns. The theaters are closed. $Billions going bye-bye. Also a pleasure is seeing celebs for what they are. Good little soldiers just following orders. I keep waiting for one to defect, blow whistle, warn the world about the commie, satanic tyranny, and SCREAM: “Help!! I’m a prisoner being forced to perform, to lie, to deceive, for if I don’t they will kill me.” But big paychecks ever sway the conscience of many.

More celeb insanity… Yesterday I read that Madonna has so very, very happily hooked up with Bill and Melinda to make sure every person on earth is vaccinated. Celebs and tech-giants, working to make a better, safer world. How blessed are we?!! In the extravaganza, one singer sang about “getting used to no one being around.” Guess she doesn’t know that NOTHING can stop us from coming together, from gathering, in all the ways humans have done since our beginnings. NOTHING.

If you wanna peek, here’s over 8 hours of “programming” to make sure we really, really believe: