Posted: April 17, 2021 Categories: Videos Ontario, Canada is now officially a police state https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1383163526710185985 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Ontario, Canada is now officially a police state”
Canada has fallen hard, time to step things up .
Wow yep they would like to try this here, I mean it is taking place here and there isn’t it.
For the US they will go the route of proof of vaccinations in order to do fkn anything in the public commons.
And when they do that, it is no different than utter totalitarianism, if nobody would go spend a dollar at any store or biz or other service if they require the wearing of these fkn masks then I can guarantee you this shit would already be done.
They serve mammon ultimately, so now since people continue lining up at the Walmart’s and Costco’s etc, they are encouraged.
Next comes the QR code proof of having been vaccinated in order to gain access to their badly needed treasures.
At what point folks will we the people begin eradicating these entities and their ability to exist in our midst.?
I guess when they make it so we can’t live or work; then we must return the favor and truly bring it all down.
Hmmmm
“I guess when they make it so we can’t live or work; then we must return the favor and truly bring it all down.
Hmmmm”
And that is right around the corner I’m afraid.