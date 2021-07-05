Ontario Declaration of emergency was revoked on June 9 2021, why is any covid measures still in effect

Truth 11

Awake Canada .org

This shows just how corrupt the media and the government collusion is. On June 9, 2021 the emergency orders in Ontario were revoked. But yet, you here nothing of this on the media or from the government. Someone won in court against the Ontario Government. I will try and dig this up for further corroboration, however, the link below this video, is a direct link to the provincial website showing that they have been revoked.

https://www.ontario.ca/laws/regulation/210264

This is from the link on the government website.

O. Reg. 264/21: DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY

under Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. E.9Versionsrevoked or spent June 9, 2021April 7, 2021 – June 8, 2021 PrintDownload

Français

Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act

ONTARIO REGULATION 264/21

DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY

Note: This Regulation was revoked on June 9, 2021. (See: O. Reg. 454/21, s. 1.)

Last amendment: 454/21.

This is the English version of a bilingual regulation.

WHEREAS COVID-19 constitutes a danger of major proportions that could result in serious harm to persons;

AND WHEREAS the criteria set out in subsection 7.0.1 (3) of the Act have been satisfied;

NOW THEREFORE, an emergency is hereby declared pursuant to section 7.0.1 of the Act in the whole of the Province of Ontario.

The state of emergency never actually existed. We were legally never in a state of emergency as the criterion was never met. But it’s nice to see that it has now been revoked.

Truth 11