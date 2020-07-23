Ontario nurse under investigation over anti-mask, conspiracy theory Facebook posts

The head of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO) is describing the controversial views reportedly expressed by a local nurse practitioner — now under investigation — as “the most extreme example I have seen in my own profession.”

“I have never encountered something like this,” CEO Doris Grinspun told Global News on Thursday, in response to social media posts on accounts tied to nurse practitioner Kristal Pitter.

“Thankfully, I don’t know of anyone else in nursing that has such extreme views. From time to time we do have people that question vaccines but very few in between.”

According to the College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) and a LinkedIn profile, Pitter is employed with the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care’s inspection branch. The CNO website stresses, however, that “employment contact information may be nursing or non-nursing.”

Pitter has drawn attention for posts to a Facebook page in her name espousing views that contradict the messaging and best practices outlined by the ministry and health care experts in relation to responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic. She’s described as an “entrepreneur” and “nurse practitioner” on the Facebook page itself.

Global News has reached out to Pitter for comment but had yet to receive a response as of publication time.

One post to the Facebook page reads: “What is the medical and scientific evidence for these COVID measures? There is none. There’s an agenda folks.”

“How can you inspect if you don’t believe in the science? How can you inspect infection control practices if you don’t believe in the science? That’s when my alarm bell goes on,” Grinspun said.

Another post shares a link to an article that states masks are “neither effective nor safe,” from Technocracy.news, which media bias venture NewsGuard (a browser extension reported on by reputable news sources including CNN Business, CBS, The New York Times, and Reuters) says “severely violates basic journalistic standards.”

Another Facebook post suggests that COVID-19 was not the cause of death for Carsyn Leigh Davis, 17, of Florida.

