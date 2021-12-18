Ontario’s ‘top doctor’ says double-vaxxed people should stay away from triple-vaxxed relatives

True North – by Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore wants double-vaccinated Canadians to stay away from elderly family members who have received their third COVID-19 booster shot.

Ontario's top doctor advises against seeing your triple vaccinated grandparent if you're double vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/XzZhMrz5bh — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) December 17, 2021

Moore made the comments during Friday afternoon’s COVID-19 briefing alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

A reporter asked Moore, “as a twice-vaccinated person with no symptoms of COVID-19, should I feel safe or feel it’s worth the risk to see a grandparent who has had three vaccine shots over the holidays?”

“I personally would advise you to avoid social contact with anyone older even with two doses,” Moore answered. “If you are going to interact I would do it outdoors with masking and distancing in place. I hope the weather stays reasonable across Ontario to enable that.”

During the press conference, the Ontario government announced a new spate of strict COVID-19 measures.

The new lockdown-like restrictions include an indoor gathering capacity limit of 10 people, with 25 people outdoors. Restaurants, grocery stores, retailers and personal care services are being ordered to reduce their capacity limit to 50%.

Restaurants and bars are being told to shut their doors by 11 p.m. Takeout and delivery services are exempt.

Food and drink services have been suspended at sporting events, cinemas, casinos, theatres and concerts. Additionally, dancing has been prohibited except for professionals or workers.

Alcohol sales are being stopped at 10 p.m.

Moore is well-known for his severe opinions about avoiding COVID transmission. In October, as kids were preparing to get ready for Halloween, he advised them to wear masks while outside and “not to yell” while trick or treating in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“They’ll have masks on – it’s just not to yell too exuberantly, I think the purpose of that comment was not to aerosolize and it’s just a risk reduction strategy,” said Dr. Moore in response to a question from a reporter.

“Clearly you have to make your presence known when you get your treat and you have to be able to knock as well as ask for the treat. We just ask not with a high volume that can potentially aerosolize. It’s an abundance of caution.”

True North