Oops! Patriot Front Member Was Arrested in Idaho Carrying Megaphone Marked with “FBI” On It

On Saturday 31 members of the Patriot Front group, an alleged white supremacist group, were arrested in Idaho on the way to a protest.
They were traveling to a gay pride event with shields in the back of a Uhaul.
Following the arrests today a local police officer admitted that they knew about the planned protests because the Patriot Front was infiltrated by law enforcement.
Here is video of their arrest – Count the feds.
It appears that one of them men arrested was carrying a megaphone marked “FBI.”
‘… the Patriot Front was infiltrated by law enforcement.’
No, the whole damn group is ‘law enforcement’ …another psyop
Pretty much the entire so-called “patriot” movement, IMHO, is infiltrated or flat out run by the FBI, and I oughtta know, since I know Republic of Texas leader Rick McLaren was warned by a Kansas militia (who they knew had infiltrated them as well) that his second-in-command out here was an FBI informant.