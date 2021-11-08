Opening a Mexican Consulate in Oklahoma City Is Not OK

US Incorporated – by Allan Wall

Mexico is planning to open a new consulate in Oklahoma City, the capital of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma’s Republican Governor Kevin Stitt just returned from a trip to Mexico, where he discussed the proposed consulate with Mexican officials.

But the installation of a Mexican consulate in Oklahoma is a very bad idea, and Oklahomans should oppose it.

First off, it’s not necessary.

There are Mexican consulates in five states bordering Oklahoma: Kansas City, Missouri; Little Rock, Arkansas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Denver, Colorado, and eleven (!) in Texas, with the nearest to Oklahoma being the consulate in Dallas.

Mexico already has fifty (50), yes, fifty consulates on U.S. soil.

In fact, the Mexican consular network in the United States is the biggest consular network of any country in the world.

There are many more consulates in the U.S. than necessary.

Certainly, there are legitimate purposes for consulates, to which I don’t object.

But Mexican consulates in the U.S. are used for meddling in American internal politics, promoting illegal immigration and seeking to gain the loyalty of U.S. citizens of Mexican ancestry.

According to Mexican law, all babies born to Mexicans outside of Mexico are potential Mexican citizens, even if they are also American citizens.

A recent article in The Oklahoman was entitled, Oklahoma City to house new Mexican consulate [Hogan Gore, October 26, 2021].

It begins thusly:

An effort by the Mexican government to improve its consular services across North America has prompted the nation to add two consulate locations in the U.S., including one in Oklahoma City, [Mexican] Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard announced. Ebrard cited a backlog in services created by the pandemic and a desire to adjust along with demographic changes of the Mexican community within the United States as rationale for the additions and modifications to existing consulates.

What does Ebrard mean by “demographic changes of the Mexican community”?

The offices help Mexican citizens to receive identification, employment and property documents, among other services that may vary from consulate to consulate. The Secretariat of Foreign Affairs also announced an intention to increase availability of mobile consulates.

The mobile consulates can be set up in any city in the U.S.

Oklahoma City’s Republican mayor is fully onboard with the proposal.

“In Oklahoma City alone, there are over 106,000 residents of Mexican descent. The prominence of the OKC Mexican-American community is growing locally and nationally,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said. “It was absolutely time for a Mexican consulate in Oklahoma City, and I thank all the people who advocated for it, and the Mexican government for its commitment.”

Wait a minute, Mayor Holt. Oklahomans of Mexican descent are U.S. citizens, right? Why do they need a Mexican consulate?

“This is a big deal to Mexican immigrants living in Oklahoma,” said Robert Ruiz, president of Scissortail Community Development Corp. “We have people driving from Oklahoma to Arkansas right now for these services, which obviously is a hardship for a lot of immigrant families.”

Oh, the horror of it all!

Mexican immigrants came all the way from Mexico. Now driving to Arkansas is a hardship?

It takes 5 hours to drive from Oklahoma City to Little Rock on the Interstate 40 route.

It takes a little more than 5 hours to drive from Oklahoma City to Kansas City, MO, on Interstate 35.

And, it takes a little over 3 hours to drive from Oklahoma City to Dallas, TX, on the I-35 route.

Since Mexicans tend to be fast drivers, these drive times might even be shortened.

Some hardships!

Removing those hardships and creating easier access is exactly what Ebrard hopes will come with the changes as he says the goal is to, “improve our service, assistance and proximity (to the community), and our ability to resolve problems and do our work of protecting and defending migrants in the United States better.”

When the Mexican government talks about “defending migrants,” what they usually mean is “defending illegal aliens.”

Why should we allow this?

Governor Stitt, you should oppose the opening of a Mexican consulate in Oklahoma.

US Incorporated