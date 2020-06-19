OPERATION DEFUND POLICE: A Cultural Marxist Conspiracy to Destroy Law and Order Before Civil War

State of the Nation

The increasing number of acts of police brutality across America, especially since 9/11, is not a haphazard trend. In point of fact, this intensifying and alarming pattern is the product of a pre-planned scheme to stealthily undermine confidence in law enforcement nationwide among other things.

The incessant brutality and unnecessary murder of citizens is also the direct result of the systematic militarization of police and sheriff departments around the country. Not only are local law enforcement departments everywhere given paramilitary and military equipment by the U.S. Federal Government, personnel are now regularly trained using harsh military techniques for both crowd control as well as individual incapacitation and arrest.

There is a carefully hidden agenda behind the often staged police brutality that is revealing itself as never before. With each false flag operation, mass casualty event and act of police brutality, the true purposes can no longer be concealed so desperate are the Zionist Neocons and Rothschild-funded globalists to implement their New World Order agenda throughout the United States of America.

IDF Training

The number one training ground for American law enforcement officers is presently the apartheid state of Israel.

It is the nation of Israel that cities, counties and states routinely send their ‘peace officers’ for training; and where they are quickly transformed into ruthless machines and savage monsters (with the exception of those good officers who can resist the long-term IDF programming).

This is why the U.S. citizenry is now being treated, in many cases, just as the Palestinians are methodically brutalized by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).

Even small towns and villages throughout the USA are now sending their officers to Israel to receive this IDF-directed training defined by heavy-handedness, oppression and cruelty.

In fact, there is an elaborate system of carrots and sticks which has been surreptitiously shoe-horned into place, which makes this US-Israel arrangement a win-win situation for both governments but which delivers a HUGE loss to the American people.

After all, the current draconian regime of apartheid that reigns across Israel is enforced via the same weapons and technology, tactics and techniques that are being used on the Palestinians. The ultimate goal of the NWO globalists is that the American people will soon become the victims of the same treatment. That why the meme “SHEEPLE” was made so common on the Internet today; it’s called predictive programming.

Exposure to Overwhelming Technology

There’s another extremely significant reason why cops are becoming callous and violent toward citizens with the wrong bat of an eye.

Has anyone looked inside a typical police car or sheriff SUV lately? It looks like a veritable airplane cockpit there is so much technology installed?!

Read the rest here: http://stateofthenation.co/?p=17113