Orange County CA Rescinds Mandatory Facemask Order

NoMask

Orange County California, home of the beautiful beaches between Los Angeles and San Diego counties, has rescinded it’s mandatory face mask order. Effective 6/12/20 at midnight, they changed the wording from “shall wear” a mask to now “strong recommendations” of “should wear” a mask.

Oddly, Orange County, which in years past had a reputation of being comprised of wealthy conservative Republicans and freedom-minded libertarians, took a month longer than neighboring San Bernardino and Riverside counties, which both rescinded their facemask orders in May.

In coastal Ventura County North of Los Angeles, county health officer Dr. Robert Levin refused to ever issue a facemask order and he actually backed-up his decision with scientific evidence and a plethora of medical studies, along with links and a video presentation by him. This hasn’t gotten near enough attention and Dr. Levin should be highly commended for this very rare action.

A resident of San Diego County recently filed a federal lawsuit against that county over their order.

If you pay attention you’ll notice that whenever one of these government beaurocrats or governors issue a mandatory mask order, they never back it up with medical evidence, because there is none.

Matter of fact, just this month both the World Health Organization and the New England Journal of Medicine issued reports stating that there is no scientific evidence that supports the theory that cloth face coverings stop COVID19, and they both admit that potential harm can occur from mask wearing.

NEJM stated, in part, “We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection… In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic.”

On 6/8/20 the World Health Organization clearly admitted: “The widespread use of masks by healthy people in the community setting is not yet supported by high quality or direct scientific evidence.”

How much clearer could this stuff possibly be??

You can see all this data on the index page of NoMask.info.

Here is the text of the new ammended Orange County order. Please share this article widely and get the truth out about face masks to your family, friends, neighbors and co-workers. It’s time we put a stop to this insane mindless garbage.

STRONG RECOMMENDATIONS

Effective 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, and continuing until further notice, the following shall be in effect in unincorporated and incorporated territories in Orange County, California: Wear a Cloth Face-Covering. To help prevent the spread of droplets containing COVID-19, all Orange County residents and visitors should wear a cloth face-covering outside their home when they are not able to maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from another person who is not a family/household member or does not reside in the same living unit.

A cloth face-covering is a device or accessory that covers the nose and mouth. It can be secured to the head with ties or straps or simply wrapped around the lower face. Cloth face-coverings can be made from a variety of materials, such as cotton, silk, or linen, and can be factory-made, sewn by hand, or improvised from household items such as scarfs, T-shirts, sweatshirts, or towels.

Because of countervailing medical risks, this cloth face-covering recommendation SHALL NOT APPLY to the following persons:

a) Children under the age of 2;

b) Anyone who has trouble breathing, or who is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face-covering without assistance; or

c) Persons with a medical or mental health condition or development disability that prevents wearing a cloth face-covering.

https://occovid19.ochealthcare.com/article/oc-health-officers-orders-recommendations

NoMask