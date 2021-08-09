Order Authorizes Natl Guard, Quarantines, Involuntary Commitment for ‘Certain Healthcare’ Operations

Todd Starnes

There is growing concern among Tennesseans after Gov. Bill Lee quietly issued an Executive Order on Friday giving the state permission to call up the National Guard and State Guard “in connection with certain health care and emergency services operations.”

Tennessee Stands, an influential statewide conservative coalition, said they found some of the governor’s orders “exceptionally concerning.”

One section of Executive Order 83 would permit the construction of “temporary quarantine and isolation facilities.”

“Telephone assessments for involuntary commitment cases are permitted,” the executive order also states.

I signed Executive Order 83 reinstating certain regulatory flexibilities for our hospitals that are responding to an increase in COVID-19 cases. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 6, 2021

Tennesseans took to social media to express their grave concerns about the governor’s response to the China Virus.

“Wow! The guard will be utilized? Involuntary commitment? And construction of quarantine and isolation facilities? Thought all of that was just a silly conspiracy theory,” one concerned citizen noted.

“The pieces add up to a very scary picture !! People need to wake up,” one concerned citizen wrote. “I would like to know the specific scenarios and situations that would need to take place in order for these actions to be implemented. They are too open ended and vague which leads to open door interpretation and neglected use which would not work in our best interests. We need to demand specificity.”

