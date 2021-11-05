Oregon Bakery Owner Pulls Out A Baseball Bat To Maskless Customers And Receive Instant Justice – The Police Arrest The Customers

Defiant America – by Mack Cogburn

Mandatory mask laws and rules have become a polarizing issue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Proponents argue that masks are necessary to stop the virus. But critics have cited human rights concerns as well as evidence showing that masks are ineffective in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Two Portland-area residents were arrested on Wednesday after they were attacked by the owner of a downtown Eugene store and captured the incident on camera.

Ricki Collin, 34, and Amy Hall, 45, are facing third-degree assault charges, a felony, after the incident at Crumb Together on Oak Street.

It all started when the two reportedly walked in without masks and refused to leave and ended with the owner going to the hospital for treatment for her cuts and bruises.

But the video that they have reveals that they were the ones that got attacked first as the store owner pulled out a baseball bat and tried to force them out!

They said that not one media contacted them after writing articles that re not real!

The local media described them as constant trespassers and said that they attacked the woman which is not true!

Either way, vigilantes and over-policing have been well documented over the past few months when it comes to mandatory mask enforcement. The majority of the targeted individuals had medical exemptions or were following the law. The few who were legally wrong were often the victims of police and citizen brutality.

Nonetheless, these people did not deserve to be victims of violence due to their health, a misunderstanding of the law, or the exercise of reasonable civil disobedience regarding unjust laws.

Defiant America