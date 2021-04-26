Oregon China Council? Really

Oregon China Council builds upon years of trusted relationships in culture, education, business and tourism to strengthen the bridge toward a shared future for the people of Oregon and China.
Mission
Oregon China Council (OCC) is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the best interests of the people of Oregon through people-to-people exchanges and positive economic relations with China. OCC’s events and missions cultivate understanding, mutual respect and prosperity between Oregon and China.
A most strange headline. Which state will be matched with North Korea? With Russia? With Iran? I thought all were already matched with Israel.
I hate that song, “It’s a small world after all.” No it’s not!! It’s huge. I’ll try whatever spices I want to, but don’t blend me into your global soup.
Never thought I’d ever hear those two words in the same sentance, “OREGON AND CHINA”
“sentence”
Again, what….the….f$&k??!!!
Did I miss something today? Have the Commies taken us over without a fight?