Oregon China Council builds upon years of trusted relationships in culture, education, business and tourism to strengthen the bridge toward a shared future for the people of Oregon and China.

Mission

Oregon China Council (OCC) is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the best interests of the people of Oregon through people-to-people exchanges and positive economic relations with China.  OCC’s events and missions cultivate understanding, mutual respect and prosperity between Oregon and China.

4 thoughts on “Oregon China Council? Really

  1. A most strange headline. Which state will be matched with North Korea? With Russia? With Iran? I thought all were already matched with Israel.

    I hate that song, “It’s a small world after all.” No it’s not!! It’s huge. I’ll try whatever spices I want to, but don’t blend me into your global soup.

    .

