Oregon fire officials prepare for “mass fatality” event – do they know something we don’t?

It is now being reported that Oregon Fire Marshal Jim Walker has officially resigned from his post after being placed on administrative leave due to the state’s alleged mishandling of the wildfires. We have since learned that Walker will be succeeded by Chief Deputy Mariana Ruiz-Temple, who will oversee what some state officials are ominously warning is soon to become a “mass fatality” event.

Walker submitted his resignation to the Oregon State Police superintendent’s office, though no specific reason for it has been disclosed. Meanwhile, Oregon is scrambling to prepare for widespread deaths across the state as the wildfires, which have already consumed more than one million acres of terrain, continue to spread.

“[Ruiz-Temple] is assuming this position as Oregon is in an unprecedented crisis which demands an urgent response,” indicated Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton.

“This response and the circumstances necessitated a leadership change. I have absolute confidence in [Ruiz-Temple] to lead OSFM operations through this critical time. She is tested, trusted, and respected – having the rare combination of technical aptitude in field operations and administration.”

According to Commissioner John Lindsey, an official in Linn County, there has thus far been a lack of coordination from the state in responding to the fires, which is part of the reason why they continue to destroy property, take lives and spread smoke all across the West Coast and now even into the Midwest.

“The one consistent denominator missing was the state,” he reportedly told OregonLive.

While evidence does exist to suggest that arsonists are to blame for at least some of the fires, many of the larger ones appear to be occurring along fault lines and above magma chambers, which also points to supernatural phenomena.

“[Ruiz-Temple] has led with grace, transparency, and courage,” added Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in a statement. “She embodies the experience Oregon needs to face this crisis, in this moment.”

Brown says Oregon is experiencing a “once-in-a-generation event”

Andrew Phelps, the director of Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management, told the media that he and other state officials are bracing for potential “mass fatality” incidents, which we can only speculate is an indicator that the wildfires are not going away anytime soon.

Gov. Brown also added that the wildfires represent a “once-in-a-generation event” in terms of their severity, especially since many people across the state will not know that they need to evacuate until it is already too late.

Thousands of structures have already been destroyed, not to mention the vast swaths of dry-as-a-bone forest and brush that have been consumed over the past several weeks. In time, many more acres are expected to succumb to the blazes, which have created hazardous air conditions as far north as Canada and as far east as Oklahoma and Missouri, according to some first-hand accounts.

Many on the left are blaming “right-wing extremists” for igniting these fires, while many on the right are blaming Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa. Almost nobody is considering the changes taking place to our earth that while they might seem like “global warming” or “climate change” are actually end times events being fulfilled.

“FBI Portland and local law enforcement agencies have been receiving reports that extremists are responsible for setting wildfires in Oregon,” the FBI’s Portland Division indicated in a statement, suggesting that the wildfires are all a natural phenomenon, even though there is some evidence to suggest that arsonists have played a role in some of the blazes.

“With our state and local partners, the FBI has investigated several such reports and found them to be untrue.”

