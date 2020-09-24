Oregon fires burning underground pose new threat





Sep 21, 2020

A warning for anyone thinking of visiting Oregon wildfire sites: Dangerous fires are still burning underground.

Fires are still burning. You just might not be able to see them.

Don Tesdal, a volunteer firefighter with the Idanha-Detroit Fire District, was in Detroit over the weekend doing fire mop up when he came across a serious problem many might miss. From above the mound it looked like a little smoke. But below it was an active fire just waiting for the chance to get out.

“If you didn’t know any better, you could probably find yourself with two legs knee deep in one of those holes,” he said. “And it doesn’t take long at 1,200 degrees to burn the shoes right off your feet.”

Tesdal has been posting videos on his Facebook page to inform the community of what is going on in Detroit. One of his first posts was last week showing what the fire did to his own home.