Oregon Fisherman Shares Video of Suspected Arsonists in Black Hoodies, Black Pants and with Gas Cans

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Oregon and Washington State police continue to arrest alleged arsonists as fires continue to burn on the West Coast.

At least two arsonists including a transient were arrested in Oregon late this week.

A woman in Oregon posted video a local man took of alleged arsonists wearing black clothing setting a fire near Elk Rock.

This is amazing video.

The video shows a man in a black hoodie, black pants and a gas can.

The woman later said local police released a couple suspected arsonists in the area.

We are working on the video now since Facebook will NOT allow the video to be shared.

Facebook is controlling the information you can see.

Oregon Bystander Films Alleged Arsonists pic.twitter.com/GpHWMdfuOW — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) September 12, 2020

