Oregon Governor Announces Take Your Shot Vaccination Campaign

Governor Kate Brown has announced the launch of the Take Your Shot Oregon campaign for all vaccinated Oregonians.

Oregonians 18 and older will have the chance to win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes, with one winner in each county in Oregon. Oregonians age 12 to 17 will have the chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plans Scholarships. All Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the draw date will be entered to win.

Brown said, “Vaccines are the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19, and our fastest way to end this pandemic”. Brown said the campaign is a way to thank Oregonians for “…stepping up and keeping our communities safe”.

The campaign is a collaboration between the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Lottery and the Oregon State Treasury and is funded with $1.86 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Act dollars. With the help of the Oregon Lottery, the Oregon Health Authority will draw names for winners in each category. No personal information will be shared with the Oregon Lottery, and winners will be given the option to opt out in order to preserve patient privacy.

The drawing will take place on June 28th, with names announced the following week. The cut off for names being added to the vaccine database is midnight on June 27th.

