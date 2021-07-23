Oregon Governor meets with FEMA

On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown met with the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Deanne Criswell to discuss ongoing wildfire recovery efforts and natural disaster preparedness moving forward.

A release from Brown’s office said the meeting underscored the importance of a collaborative approach and strong state and federal partnerships “…as Oregon faces increasing climate-related weather events”.

Brown said with four federal disasters declared in Oregon in the last year, emergency preparedness and response is more important than ever. Brown said, “The Bootleg fire is the latest example showing how the challenges of fire season are being exacerbated by the climate crisis”. Brown said that fires are arriving earlier, moving faster and burning longer. Brown said, “I’m glad we have trusted partners in FEMA and the Biden-Harris Administration”.

Criswell said “Our communities are more vulnerable than ever because of climate change, excessive heat and prolonged drought”. She said that coordination across tribal, state, local and federal emergency management systems is, “…the only way we can find long-term, holistic solutions to the wildfire threat”.

