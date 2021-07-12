When President Biden’s latest extreme COVID move – a door-to-door visit to Americans to promote the vaccines – was announced, one of the reactions was from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, who said those decisions are “personal” for his residents to make.
“Enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating, or pressuring anyone to take the vaccine is a bad policy which will deteriorate the public’s trust and confidence in the state’s vaccination efforts,” he said.
One member of Congress openly suggested while the door knocks this year may concern COVID vaccinations, those next year might be about collecting Americans’ guns.
But a a report from Press California explains Oregon already is considering ways to implement Biden’s agenda, and “one tactic could be to send out the National Guard to neighborhoods.”
The state actually has some 70% of is residents vaccinated, but “that’s not enough, according to zealous public health bureaucrats,” the report said.
“In the state’s fourth most populous county, which includes the college town of Eugene, National Guard members may be among the teams designated to persuade people to take the shots, according to Jason Davis, Public Information Officer with Lane County Public Health,” the report explained.
2 thoughts on “Oregon may use National Guard for door-to-door COVID questions”
From what I’ve seen only half of Oregon has had at least one jab. But they keep saying 70% with no actual data.
As for national guard… Don’t come if you don’t want [redacted] pointed at you. Cause we know you are unloaded. Open carry state. One can just follow them down the street. See how long they last.
I think you should start your program in portland and Salem first. Cause we hicks got no use for your faces.
Ill conceived , and adding another declaration of war
Just keep pushing , you’ll get there