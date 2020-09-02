Oregon State Police troopers deputized by feds

KATU

Oregon State Police troopers have been deputized by the federal government.

That means they can act on behalf of the feds even though they work for a state agency.

In a statement, OSP said it has worked with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to review arrests, but it didn’t confirm if any of the people it has arrested have been charged federally.

KATU has reached out for more clarification on that.

But it also said OSP isn’t criticizing the Multnomah County district attorney, but “to meet the governor’s charge of bringing violence to an end, we will use all lawful methods at our disposal.”

https://katu.com/news/local/oregon-state-police-troopers-deputized-by-feds