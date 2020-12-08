Oregon TEACHER Has Complete Meltdown at Anti-Lockdown Protesters, Tells Them to ‘Kill Yourself’

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

A woman claiming to be a teacher stopped her car and had a complete meltdown at anti-lockdown protesters in Bend, Oregon, on Sunday.

The belligerent woman shouted “b-tch kill yourself” as she berated the protesters from her vehicle.

“I’M A F-CKING TEACHER,” the aggressive woman repeatedly shouts at the peaceful demonstrators. “F-CK YOU, I AM A TEACHER.”

https://twitter.com/zerosum24/status/1335795210706702340?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1335795210706702340%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2020%2F12%2Fwatch-oregon-teacher-complete-meltdown-anti-lockdown-protesters-tells-kill%2F

Residents of Bend have been protesting the lockdown restrictions for weeks, out of concern that the lockdown will cripple businesses and workers who are already struggling.

