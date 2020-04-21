Oregon’s U.S. Congressman Sanctions Violations of the Bill of Rights

Greg Walden is the head of the Congressional Oversight Committee for the FCC.
This is the criminal son of a bitch who is allowing Zuckerberg’s Facebook to continue to maintain a license to operate in the United States as Zuckerberg and Facebook blatantly violate the ratified laws contained in the 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th
Articles of the Bill of Rights for the united States of the Americas.
This is a crime.
Here are his phone numbers and addresses:
Medford Office:
14 N. Central Ave.
Suite 112
Medford, OR 97501
Phone: (541) 776-4646
Fax: (541) 779-0204
Washington, D.C. Office:
2185 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-6730
Fax: (202) 225-5774
He should be buried in complaints demanding that he withdraw Facebook’s license to operate in the united States of the Americas and Zuckerberg should be charged with treason and sedition for breaking the supreme ratified laws of this land.
Walden is guilty of licensing treason and he must be held to account for his crimes.