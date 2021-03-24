Oregon wants to make COVID-19 restrictions permanent and track all vaccine refusers

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

Mandatory face masks, physical distancing, business capacity limits, and other authoritarian Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions could soon become permanent fixtures in Oregon if a proposed new rule gets enacted in the state.

The Oregon Department of Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) wants to replace the temporary Chinese virus rule, which is set to expire on May 4, with a permanent one that can only be repealed by OSHA “once it is no longer needed to address the coronavirus pandemic.”

“The public health emergency triggered by COVID-19 remains a significant concern in Oregon – as we know, we have not yet defeated this disease and we clearly will not have done so by the time the temporary rule expires,” stated Michael Wood, Oregon’s OSHA administrator.

“As a result, it is critically important that we carry forward measures that we know are effective at combating the spread of this disease and reducing risks in the workplace.”

Wood further added that failing to enact permanent Wuhan flu restrictions in Oregon will, in his opinion, “undoubtedly leave workers far less protected and leave employers with far less clarity and certainty in terms of what is expected of them.”

The temporary rule, which took effect on Nov. 16, 2020, requires that people in Oregon stand far apart from one another, wear face coverings, regularly sanitize their hands, and perform other requirements. Should the new rule pass, it would make the temporary rule permanent.

The permanent rule would also add new restrictions that include the following:

Requiring employers to consider alternatives to transporting multiple people in the same vehicle, although such transportation would not be off-limits.

Slightly modifying ventilation measures so employers with more than 10 employees would have to certify in writing that they are running their systems in alignment with the rules. This would apply to employers with existing ventilation systems, though it would not require employers to purchase or install new ones.

Requiring employers to provide written notice to their employees about their right to return to work post-quarantine.

Requiring employers to cooperate with public health authorities that request to administer Wuhan flu vaccines in the workplace.

Requiring health care employers to provide respirators to employees working with people who are known or suspected to have tested positive for the Chinese virus unless they demonstrate a genuine shortage they are working to resolve.

Oregon wants people to stop wearing face shields and mask up with fabric

Another thing the proposed OSHA rule would do is discourage people in Oregon from wearing plastic face shields. The language was inserted into the new rule encouraging people to wear a mask or facial covering instead because they are supposedly more effective at mitigating the spread of Chinese germs.

Bullet point four from the above list deserves specific attention because it deals with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections. Based on how it is worded, employers in Oregon, should the rule pass, will be forced to assist with employee vaccinations if they are asked to do so by public health authorities.

“An employer would be required to document any instances of employees who refuse to take the vaccine,” writes Logan Washburn for The RF Angle.

Oregon’s government can insist all it wants that this proposed permanent rule will be rescinded the moment the Chinese virus is no longer an issue. The problem is that we were already told this last year around this time with all the “two weeks to flatten the curve” rhetoric, and here we are a year later.

“Under the light of history and recent policy proposals, one quickly comes to find that these measures are not temporary, but permanent usurpations of power under the guise of safety,” Washburn warns.

More of the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) can be found at Pandemic.news.

