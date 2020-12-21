Oregon’s Democratic Governor Extends Emergency Lockdowns Until March

LifeZette – by James Samson

Oregon’s Democratic Governor Kate Brown announced this week that she is extending her state of emergency declaration until March, claiming that “these are the darkest days of this pandemic.”

The declaration was set to expire on January 2, but it has now been extended sixty more days to March 3. The state of emergency declaration allows Brown to enact executive orders banning business operations and closing schools.

Brown defended her decision to extend this by citing a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

“As we near 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, and with hospitals and health care workers stretched to their limits, there is no doubt that COVID-19 continues to pose a public health threat,” Brown said in a press release. “We continue to lose too many Oregonians to this deadly disease, including over 100 reported deaths in the last two days.”

“These are the darkest days of this pandemic,” she added. “And yet, hope has arrived. Beginning this week, each time another Oregonian is vaccinated against COVID-19, we are one step closer to the day when we can return to normal life. In the meantime, we must keep up our guard. Protect your friends and loved ones by continuing to follow health and safety protocols. Wear a face covering, avoid gatherings, stay home when you are sick––and, together, we can drive down COVID-19 infections and save lives.”

The press release went on to explain that, “The state of emergency declaration is the legal underpinning for the executive orders the Governor has issued to keep Oregonians healthy and safe throughout this crisis, including her orders concerning the risk level framework that establishes essential health and safety protections for Oregon, as well as orders around childcare, schools, and higher education operations. Extending the state of emergency declaration allows those orders to stay in effect.”

Democrat leaders like Brown have been shamelessly using the coronavirus pandemic to exert as much control over their citizens as possible. It looks like Brown is in no rush to give up her newfound power over the people of Oregon anytime soon.

