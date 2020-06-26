Origins of COVID-19- Interview with Jonathan Latha

Jun 19, 2020

Jonathan Latham, Ph.D., is a molecular biologist and a virologist, which is a great skillset to help us understand the origins of SARS-CoV-2. Latham reviews some really intriguing evidence in this interview. He’s also the editor of Independent Science News. • The mainstream media are still protecting the narrative that SARS-CoV-2 is a zoonotically transmitted virus originating in bats. Much of the evidence for this comes from Shi Zhengli, the chief Chinese researcher studying bat coronaviruses • While SARS-CoV-2 likely came from a bat, overwhelming evidence suggests it did not become infectious to humans through natural evolution • A recent article by Independent Science News editor Jonathan Latham presents several different lab origin hypotheses • Latham also exposes the fact that the Wuhan Institute of Virology failed to identify that a seven-year-old virus sample they have is the closest known precursor to SARS-CoV-2 • Many who defend the all-natural zoonotic origin story justify their stance by saying there are no signs of genetic manipulation. However, there are several ways to manipulate a virus without leaving telltale markers • This closest-known relative was already in the genetic database under the name BtCoV/4991. However, when it was resequenced following the COVID-19 outbreak, they simply renamed that old virus, which has been on ice for seven years. Whether additional genetic manipulation was done to 4991 to create SARS-CoV-2 is unclear Read the full article: