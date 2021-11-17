OSHA announces it will comply with 5th Circuit Appeals Court and SUSPEND Biden’s vaccine mandate

Natural News – by Mike Adams

OSHA has announced it will comply with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals order and suspend Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate pending further court action.

“OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation,” OSHA is now announcing on its website. (OSHA.gov)

The Fifth Circuit US Court of Appeals ordered the stay on November 12. Fake White House occupier-in-chief Joe Biden — who issues illegal decrees from a mock Oval Office built on an actual sound stage — ordered American businesses to continue to enforce the vaccine mandate, despite the court’s ruling. The mandate is blatantly unconstitutional and illegal, and the Fifth Circuit granted a stay on the mandate based on “grave constitutional” issues it raises.

No covid vaccine available in America has been approved by the FDA

The idea that OSHA could deprive Americans of the right to work based on their decision to reject an experimental, deadly injection that has already killed at least 18,000+ Americans (vaers.hhs.gov) represent gross overreach of a federal agency. No covid vaccine available in the USA has been approved by the FDA (the agency has only approved the “Comirnity” vaccine), and even if the vaccine were 100% safe and effective, it would still be illegal to force people to take it. The fact that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are still experimental (authorized under EUA, not “approved” by the FDA) makes the forcing of such shots on the American people a violation of Nuremburg codes against forced medical experimentation on human beings.

Credible estimates of the number of Americans killed by covid vaccines range from 250,000 (Dr. Zev Zelenko) to over 1.8 million (a projection of the fact that VAERS only captures about 1% of deaths). Vaccine mandates are murdering American workers and causing severe economic distress, supply chain disruptions, product shortages and untold pain and suffering.

Joe Biden is using vaccines to exterminate Americans, crash the economy and ready America for a Chinese takeover

The goal of the Biden regime is to mass murder as many Americans as possible in preparation for a communist China invasion of the continental USA and the complete destruction of America. This is why deadly covid vaccines are being forced onto America’s military members.

Joe Biden, along with most high-level Democrats, is controlled by the CCP. That’s why his decisions are calculated to cause maximum destruction for America, which explains rising food inflation, uncontrolled money printing, energy shortages and a wide open border invasion, among other serious problems.

Big Tech, Big Media, Big Pharma and Big Government are all colluding to censor the truth about vaccine deaths and continue to massacre the American people via spike protein bioweapons loaded into needles and labeled “vaccines.”

Over thirty lawsuits against Biden’s illegal vaccine mandate have now been consolidated into the Sixth Circuit court, in which 20 out of 27 judges are conservatives. This means the Biden vaccine mandate is likely headed for defeat.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-17-osha-announces-it-will-comply-with-5th-circuit-appeals-court-suspend-bidens-vaccine-mandate.html