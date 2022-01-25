OSHA to cancel Vaccine Mandate starting tomorrow

JUST IN – Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for workers at large businesses will be withdrawn by OSHA tomorrow.

"After evaluating the Court's decision, OSHA is withdrawing the Vaccination and Testing ETS as an enforceable emergency temporary standard."

