OSHA to cancel Vaccine Mandate starting tomorrow

“After evaluating the Supreme Court’s decision, OSHA is withdrawing the Vaccination and Testing ETS as an enforceable emergency temporary standard beginning Wednesday, January 26th.

  1. its not because they want to,, its because they have to

    all because they don’t hold the power to do so, and are too chicken shit to admit it

