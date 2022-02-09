Ottawa 666 .. The Global Leaders Are So Exposed


Wardo Rants

February 9th, 2022.

Just how much of this Canadian trucker convoy a pure psyop?
my rule is .. if it is being pushed it is propaganda .. no matter what side it is coming from.
If the dot connecting the Jewish hand is silenced, its a major RED flag.

4 thoughts on “Ottawa 666 .. The Global Leaders Are So Exposed

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*