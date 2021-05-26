Ottawa Catholic board to fly Pride flag over its schools

Ottawa Citizen – by Andrew Duffy

The Ottawa Catholic School Board will for the first time raise the rainbow Pride flag over its education centre next month.

The school board voted nine to one in favour of a motion to raise the flag during Pride month in June at the Ottawa board’s Catholic Education Centre.

The approved motion also commits the board to installing a second flag pole at each of its 83 schools so that the Pride flag can be raised at all schools in the future during the month of June. The board flag will fly at all other times of the year on the new flagpoles. Trustee John Curry said the motion was a step toward offering equity and inclusion for all students and staff. “This action, in my view, has nothing to do with the teachings of the Catholic Church; rather, it has everything to do with my responsibility as a trustee of a publicly funded education system,” he said. Trustee Glen Armstrong, who is running for nomination as the federal Conservative candidate in Nepean, was the only trustee to vote against the motion. He suggested the money needed to build the flag poles, $230,000, would be better spent on disadvantaged students.

The vote followed a lengthy series of presentations by speakers, most of whom opposed the motions. The Archbishop of Ottawa-Cornwall urged Ottawa Catholic School Board trustees to reject the idea of raising the rainbow Pride flag over its schools. Archbishop Marcel Damphousse told the school board Tuesday that he was opposed to a motion that sought to raise the Pride flag over the Catholic education centre this year, and over all schools in the years to come. He called the motion “well meaning but divisive,” and said he had heard many messages from concerned Catholics in recent days. Damphousse said Catholic schools already boast two more inclusive symbols: the cross and the Canadian flag. “These two symbols include us all,” he argued. “The gay Pride flag, on the contrary, endorses one political agenda over others. It divides, it does not unite.”

The gay Pride flag is not just about inclusion, he said, “but is a political statement that endorses behaviours and lifestyles contradicting the Catholic Church’s teachings on the dignity of the human person.” The board heard from about two dozen delegates Tuesday evening. Michele Pierce, president of Ottawa Catholic Teachers, called on trustees to “do the right thing” and pass the motion, which she called an “important step on the board’s equity journey.” She said the teachers’ association “wholeheartedly supports the motion to fly the rainbow Pride.” Heather Sutherland, a woman who described herself as a committed Christian, a bisexual and the married mother of a transgender student, said the Catholic church has a long way to go to make up for the harm it has caused through its exclusion of people from the LGBTQ2 community.

“I am a Christian and I’m already at the table and so is my child,” she said. “We’re already in your board as teachers, students and parents. We just want to be seen and heard.” Franklin Garry, a Catholic ratepayer and father of four, spoke in opposition to the motion, arguing that the board would be asked to recognize a wide array of special interest groups with flags if it raised the Pride flag. “How many groups are we also going to show unconditional love to by flying their flags?” he asked. “If it’s just to show love and care, there’s no need to use this flag flying as a means to show love.” Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden told the Catholic board that he was troubled that it was even possible to have a debate about whether to raise a Pride flag at a public institution.