Ottawa Police Services Board Acts Hilariously Helpless Over Freedom Convoy

Feb 6, 2022 • The Ottawa Police Services Board got together via Zoom call on February 5, 2022 and they concluded that they were totally helpless. The Ottawa police chief spent most of his time professing his utter helplessness while getting himself into a load of trouble by confessing that he along with other officials stopped the GoFundMe for the Freedom Convoy. Way to go chief in angering the truckers and ensuring they will continue in their effort to stop the mandates. Oh, and do I smell a MASSIVE lawsuit coming your way? Besides the police chief admitting he was both helpless and hopeless, there were a couple of HILARIOUS meltdowns from other members of that board including their leader, Convoy Karen, who are absolutely enraged that the truckers are… WINNING!!!