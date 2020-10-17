Our Family Here At The Trenches

What can I say other than I love you all, during these times of tyranny and deceit, we have stuck together like sticky tape. Some of us with other agendas have left our site, some out of pure ignorance and others who have followed and participated for years, and have grown away from our philosophy, still welcome back whenever they damn well please, these people are our family, no question.

Henry Shivley is no doubt the strongest man I’ve ever met, followed by his pure love for freedom and the “Bill Of Rights”, but also for all of us here at this site. In return, he expects respect for our cause, and he shows us the way in which to address all the wrongs in which have killed the American Dream, more importantly, how to bring those dreams back.

Some might have a different approach, but I can tell you all this, Henry’s way is the same way we originally acquired our freedom over 265 years ago. And if you want to try and alter that, in any way, this site isn’t for you, because my friends, no other way is going to work.

This family of ours is a tight knit one, we have to be. Yes, we have disagreements, and are soon resolved, either by time or apology or whatever, then it’s back to business. We talk a lot about the coming war and the inevitable deaths that will occur, and how we must participate in whatever way possible, yes that’s a given. None of us are looking forward to this, but it’s the only way.

But I will tell you this, Henry isn’t going to back down, freeze or show cowardice, and he expects the same from all of us, he talks about the coming war daily on his show, and some here have questioned, “Why aren’t we doing anything”. And the answer is simple, it doesn’t work that way, that’s why.

If we play it that way, all of us are going to be sitting behind bars, and not in the field when needed. Call it what you want, but that’s the deal. If people want to question that, then go pound sand, when the time is right, shit will fly, count on it.

Everybody here is a hero just for participating on this site, we all know why, let’s just leave it at that.

Peace brothers and sisters, down with the New World Order, may Bill Gates and his billionaire buddies rot in hell.