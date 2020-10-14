One thought on “Our Revolution Chair and Colorado Dem Party Exec “It’s truly killing random Nazis in the street”

  1. So you’re not going to drop them onto the interior of Antarctica? Shame on you! Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!

    Oh, and Mr.Jacks…..what goes around comes around.–from someone who has “been there, done that” back in the early 70s…. Have fun on your Mad Max Pirate Ship…. because Antarctica is coming for you and yours as well…Antarctica loves psychopaths…. Maybe a killer whale will have its way with you….

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*