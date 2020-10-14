Posted: October 14, 2020 Categories: Videos Our Revolution Chair and Colorado Dem Party Exec “It’s truly killing random Nazis in the street” Project Veritas Oct 13, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Our Revolution Chair and Colorado Dem Party Exec “It’s truly killing random Nazis in the street””
So you’re not going to drop them onto the interior of Antarctica? Shame on you! Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Oh, and Mr.Jacks…..what goes around comes around.–from someone who has “been there, done that” back in the early 70s…. Have fun on your Mad Max Pirate Ship…. because Antarctica is coming for you and yours as well…Antarctica loves psychopaths…. Maybe a killer whale will have its way with you….