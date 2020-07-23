Posted: July 23, 2020 Categories: Pics Our Walmart beef section…wtf? Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Our Walmart beef section…wtf?”
Perhaps you could call and ask. We were in on Sunday and all the meat, cheeses, bacon, etc., were completely covered with hanging plastic; everything was covered, couldn’t buy anything behind the plastic curtain. Sign read, “Sorry for inconvenience, temporarily unavailable.”
https://youtu.be/Ug75diEyiA0
The food is always used as a weapon