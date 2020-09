Out of Place Floods, Hurricanes and Freeze Events





Biggest floods ever recorded in Ethiopia, right over the new Renaissance Dam, the largest in Africa that is beginning to fill, now with a super charge. I wonder who knew the cycles of change turning desert to grassland that would have billions to fund such a project. First ever cyclone to hit Portugal mainland and hurricanes Beta and Teddy connect across 3000 miles of Atlantic waters.