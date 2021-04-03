OUTCRY FROM ISRAEL – A Wake Up Call for the World





Deception is Not True Consent

April 2, 2021

the government is vaccinating the entire population – including pregnant women and children – against the coronavirus. “Civil rights are put aside and not allowed participation unless they’ve been vaccinated – (and, no one wanted the video evidence that Israel and others Secret Agreements with Pfizer for COVID-19 Vaccine Global Experiment https://www.brighteon.com/7b007ef1-f235-4ecf-9e8b-c54343f4916c or wanted the video evidence of (Illegal Patents) – CDC Holds 100% of all Patents of Corona Virus, its Detection and Kits to Detect the Virus https://www.brighteon.com/4ba416ae-3dea-4117-a2cb-c574aa432e99 or wanted the video evidence of the World Financial Structure, Dark Belief Systems, Use of Child Sacrifice and Intelligence Agencies turn out to be the criminal organizations basically creating a lot of misery in this world https://www.brighteon.com/36105597-b6f9-4cb9-8655-53dd629d1af4 – and all videos show there is NO RULE of LAW on Earth in defiance to creation – and as shown in a trump video https://www.brighteon.com/60d22fd4-173c-4318-857c-aa14a4ecefa0 Those who will not live by the law will die by the law.)

and, THEY are violating The Nuremberg Code: https://tinyurl.com/38tlbbad and what about the video evidence that Exposes Anthony Fauci & the CDC for Domestic Terrorism Under the Patriotic Act https://www.brighteon.com/675abbea-c8cb-46d4-bea9-fa412467f255 and the video evidence of The Gene Code Injection – An Experiment on Humanity https://www.brighteon.com/d016a1d7-b66b-4724-baa9-9693c0db2932

BELIEVE what you like everyone I don’t care as my https://harold-holt.net/ website shows all are accountable and THEY are FORCED to do reports on me due the Authority of “The God’s Document” I refer to as signed law because Earth is not their Planet as all will soon see.

wake up people before the hammer comes down to end this evil once and for all because this won’t be allowed to continue and all people not on the Devil’s side yet can save themselves by standing within true human consciousness at 3rd dimension to get back into flow of Creation.

And for those of conscience – Copy and upload this information for all to see.