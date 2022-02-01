Outraged Citizens Surround Pfizer Headquarters In Paris: ‘Assassins!’

Gateway Pundit – by Alicia Powe

Hundred of demonstrators surrounded the Pfizer headquarters in Paris on Saturday, calling French President Emmanuel Macron and Pfizer “assassins” while demanding the end of COVID-19 mandates.

On January 24, Covid regulations reached a new level of tyranny when the country’s vaccine pass measure went into effect. Under French law, the unvaccinated have been demoted into second-class citizens and barred entry from stadiums, restaurants, bars, theaters, long-distance flights, regional public transportation and even grocery stores without presenting a health pass.

Prior to the implementation of the new health pass law, unvaccinated citizens could opt to present a negative COVID test in lieu of proof of vaccination to access certain premises.

https://twitter.com/risemelbourne/status/1487583737013440517?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1487583737013440517%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F02%2Foutraged-citizens-surround-pfizer-headquarters-paris-assassins-video%2F

Last month, Macron “promised” to antagonize the unvaccinated until they comply with Covid regulations.

“The unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And so, we’re going to continue doing so, until the end. That’s the strategy,” the French president told reporters recently. “I won’t send (the unvaccinated) to prison, I won’t vaccinate by force. So we need to tell them, from Jan. 15, you won’t be able to go to the restaurant anymore, you won’t be able to down one, won’t be able to have a coffee, go to the theatre, the cinema…”

Martin Hirsch, the administrative director of the public hospital network of the Paris region, APHP, is also taking measures to penalize the unvaccinated. Last week, he argued the unvaxxed should be prohibited from access to free hospital care, despite France’s socialized health insurance policy.

“I don’t want to close the door of the hospital and of care to anyone, but you have to be allied with the responsibility that allows everyone to benefit from it,” he said.

"Je ne veux fermer la porte de l'hôpital et du soin à personne : mais il faut être allié avec la responsabilité qui permet à tout le monde d'en bénéficier."

Covid-19 : les non-vaccinés doivent-ils bénéficier des soins gratuits ? @MartinHirsch s'interroge.#CàVous pic.twitter.com/Lz6QyaLKI2 — C à vous (@cavousf5) January 26, 2022

Gateway Pundit