Outrageous: Brian Williams Pushes Ad Likening Antifa Terrorists to American Patriots

MRC NewsBusters – by Brad Wilmouth

On Friday night, MSNBC host Brian Williams collaborated with the Lincoln Project in giving free publicity to the far-left Antifa terrorist group by shamelessly exploiting the Normandy invasion that was pivotal to defeating the Nazis in Europe.

Williams — who still has not informed viewers of the Lincoln Project’s ethical problems — concluded the show by showing the group’s new ad lauding Antifa members, likening them to World War II patriots.

Setting up the ad, the MSNBC host recalled:

Last thing before we go tonight. An important anniversary coming up this weekend. We hope you can take a moment and remember it. It was beyond bold. It was outlandish. Over 150,000 men invading the French coastline under withering German fire to begin their march across Europe where they would go on to win World War II 336 days later. While others will debate whether or not we could possibly mount such a thing today as broken as we are, there was a time when we saved the world from tyranny and fascism. If it wasn’t our finest hour, it’s hard to say what was. And the folks at the Lincoln Project are out with a reminder to all.

Even though Antifa members use violence against peaceful conservative activists and try to stifle free speech, the ad tried to claim that they are akin to heroic U.S. troops who stormed the beaches at Normandy as it began by showing World War II era images of American troops in Europe:

CLIP OF AD WITH NARRATOR: Who is Antifa? They stormed the beaches of Normandy, parachuted into the French countryside and gave their lives to face down and fight back against fascism. They took down Nazi machine gun nests, tore apart the Third Reich’s strong holds, liberated concentration camps, liberated France, Italy, Belgium, Holland. Anywhere Antifa saw fascism, they fearlessly and relentlessly annihilated it.

The ad eventually included images of Donald Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson as it concluded:

Fascism was defeated because of patriots like these — proud Americans who knew that the fight against fascists was not simply a battle between opposing nations, it was a war against inhumanity, a war that isn’t nice but cannot be lost, a war we still fight today. (shows image of Donald Trump) Anti-fascism, it’s not a cable news talking point. (shows image of Tucker Carlson) It’s an American ideal that should be memorialized because it was paid for in blood.

See video here: MRC NewsBusters