Jan 31 Headline: Democrat rep calls for quarantine to observe those refusing vaccines
UPDATE: As of Wednesday morning, over 12,000 signed witness slips opposing Rep. Conroy’s bill. She did not present the bill during the online Human Services Committee hearing Wednesday morning.
VILLA PARK – Villa Park State Rep. Deb Conroy (Democrat) wants to “isolate or quarantine persons who are unable or unwilling to receive vaccines, medications, or other treatments.”
HB 4640 is scheduled to be heard in the Illinois House Human Services Committee February 2 at 9:00 AM.
If HB 4640 were to become law, persons exposed to an infectious disease could be placed under Public Health Department observation, only possible in a contained atmosphere with Department watch guards, some suggest such as a concentration camp.
The bill says:
To prevent the spread of a dangerously contagious or infectious disease, the [Public Health] Department may, pursuant to the provisions of subsection (c) of this Section, isolate or quarantine persons whose refusal to undergo observation and monitoring results in uncertainty regarding whether he or she has been exposed to or is infected with a dangerously contagious or infectious disease or otherwise poses a danger to the public’s health.
HB 4640 would also set up a state network data collection system for persons that have received mandated vaccines, medications, or otherwise.
Conroy’s measure is to be heard this week.
Over 3000 witness slips opposing the bill have been filed as of Monday afternoon.
One thought on “Over 12k voice opposition to Conroy bill to quarantine non-vaxxers”
See has to be a demon. What else would want to imprison innocent people? She sure is towin’ the line.
Related, I'm on celebrity watch. Been observing which traitors, uh, celebrities have been supporting Neil Young's censorship promotion. Besides Joni Mitchell and Graham Nosh, and Nils Lofgren, India Arie joined this morning. Then Stephen Stills (but of course), and Peter Frampton, Liza Minelli, Barry Manilow. I'm sure we'll see the list grow. This is kind of amusing to watch. Helps me know who to boycott and hate. The cool have become so uncool and I'd say, lost their way. They used to know who the enemy was, wrote and sang about it, wailed about it endlessly. Now they turn around and join it, praise it, swear allegiance to it. It's sickening, but in a way it's a relief to see these oppressors exposed. In their censoring, the bast*rds are keeping the truth from the people and therefore endangering their lives. Their multimillionaire souls are looking kinda black.
