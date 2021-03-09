Owl: COVID-19 Likely to Cause Cancer Epidemic

Public Intelligence Blog

Will Covid Vaccines Cause Unprecedented Cancer Epidemic? Verdict So Far: Highly Likely

The 2018 study referred to here implies covid vaccines may give recipients blood cancer and probably other types because it inactivates the tumor suppression ability of the body. The key finding in the study shows RNA has hitherto unknown hidden cancer drivers that bring this suppression about. When it occurs, cancer may appear years later. Too many years and in consequence, they won’t be able trace it to the vaccine. In legal circles, this is called “plausible deniability.” Since the vaccines messes with mRNA, maybe scientists should start looking at this now and fast?

“There’s a secret layer of information in your cells called messenger RNA, that’s located between DNA and proteins, that serves as a critical link. Now, in a medical shocker to the whole world of vaccine philosophy, scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe.

So now, it’s time for independent laboratories that are not vaccine manufacturers (or hired by them) to run diagnostic testing on the Covid vaccine series and find out if these are cancer-driving inoculations that, once the series is complete, will cause cancer tumors in the vaccinated masses who have all rushed out to get the jab out of fear and propaganda influence. Welcome to the world of experimental and dirty vaccines known as mRNA “technology.”

In a Twist, Scientists Find Cancer Drivers Hiding in RNA, Not DNA

