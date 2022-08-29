Ozzy Osbourne says he’s leaving the US because of gun violence

Ozzy Osbourne is a Brit by birth and a Californian by choice, but after spending decades in the Golden State, he’s ready to leave the US.
Osbourne and his wife Sharon are returning to their Buckinghamshire residence after spending more than 20 years living in Los Angeles, the Black Sabbath singer told the Observer in a wide-ranging interview. Osbourne’s family life in California was famously documented on the MTV reality series “The Osbournes” in the early 2000s.
Gun violence in the US is part of what convinced him to return to the UK full-time, he told the Observer.
“I’m fed up with people getting killed every day,” he said of American gun violence. “God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert … it’s f*****g crazy.”
He also noted that he didn’t want to die in the US. “I’m English. I want to be back.”
There have been more than 440 mass shootings in the US in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which updated its data on Monday. The mass shooting in Las Vegas Osbourne referred to occurred in 2017 and killed 58 people, and it remains the deadliest mass shooting in US history.
Sharon Osbourne said “America has changed so drastically” and said there’s “nothing united about it.” She waded into divisive debates last year, when she defended her friend Piers Morgan in an argument with Sheri Underwood on an episode of their daytime series “The Talk,” and she later left the show after former colleagues accused her of using racist and homophobic language.
Ozzy Osbourne gave a different reason for wanting to leave to the Mirror earlier this year: In March, the UK tabloid reported that Osbourne said “the tax is getting too much” and that while he’d miss Los Angeles, he didn’t want to continue paying current taxes to stay in the US.
The Osbournes will return to the UK in February, the Observer reported, where Osbourne said he will continue to make music. His new solo album, which he recorded while experiencing several chronic health issues including Parkinson’s disease, will be released next month.
6 thoughts on “Ozzy Osbourne says he’s leaving the US because of gun violence”
This could be another reason, esp. when rich celebs act like the hypocrites they are–they don’t want to be victims of what’s coming down the pike–“eat the rich.”
As for wanting to escape high taxation…isn’t that why Brit rock stars came here in the first place? Bwahahahahahahahahahhahahahah!
Ozzy knows something for sure. He’s going where he thinks he can save his butt. And while he flees he steps on our Second Article and holds up the mainstream rhetoric.
Gee, thanks Ozzie. Enjoy T.V. land while it lasts. Feast on all the fake and distorted news. Enjoy being one of them.
.
Ha I thought he was long Dead..!!
Hilarious….
Who?
No surprise here:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sharon_Osbourne#
I’ve heard so many excuses out of this dried up bat sucker
Taxes too high ( true)
Heath care too expensive ( true)
Wants to die in his own country , well bye!
Sharon is a big reason too she’s had her ass handed to her lately for being such a cry baby bitch
GTOH ,
Guns arnt the reason , they live in the richest neighborhoods w security and others holding the guns they own to protect them , they don’t just go out in public and last I checked he don’t look like he could pass for a school age student , he and she lie like politicians and it’s his and Sharon’s flunky in the drivers seat of the wreck they are on
Go home and die Ozzy and someone keep his wife and kids over there for the rest of their lives I’m done listening to them whine too