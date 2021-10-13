PA Preparing To Distribute COVID Vaccine For Children

Patch – by Justin Heinze

PENNSYLVANIA — Officials in Pennsylvania and around the nation are making preparations to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to children, once final approval is granted at the federal level.

A week ago, Pfizer formally submitted their request to the FDA for emergency use authorization for the vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. The FDA is scheduled to discuss Pfizer’s data at a meeting on Oct. 26, and a shot for kids could be approved as soon as Halloween or early November.

White House officials told governors from around the nation to prepare for an early November date, according to multiple media sources, including ABC News. Officials are working on which states will receive the first doses, but there reportedly are enough doses to vaccinate all 28 million children in the age 5 to 11 category.

In Pennsylvania, school districts have been told to contact vaccine providers and to schedule vaccine clinics on-site. Vaccine providers have been ordered by the Department of Health to cooperate.

“It’s very encouraging that more than half-a-million school-aged kids are already

vaccinated,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said recently. “We know that vaccinations are one of the best ways to prevent illness due to COVID-19 and help keep students learning in-person. That’s why we encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated and we encourage

schools to help make it as convenient as possible.”

If vaccine providers are not able to host a vaccine clinic at the school, the provider is responsible for getting that school to contact the Department of Health to coordinate an alternative. “It’s not too early to schedule a vaccine clinic in November in anticipation of federal approval for kids between 5 and 11,” Beam added.

Currently, the vaccine is only approved for children 12 and older. Children do not usually get as sick, as often, as adults who catch the coronavirus, but hundreds of children have died from COVID-19, and thousands have been hospitalized.